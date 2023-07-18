ARTP 23.2 Artillery B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891844" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines operate M777 Howitzers during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 15 to 24, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions and enhances their ability to deliver precise indirect fire. These Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)