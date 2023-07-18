U.S. Marines operate M777 Howitzers during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 15 to 24, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions and enhances their ability to deliver precise indirect fire. These Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 07:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891844
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-GC823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109792822
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ARTP 23.2 Artillery B-Roll, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
