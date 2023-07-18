Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.2 Artillery B-Roll

    JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines operate M777 Howitzers during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 15 to 24, 2023. ARTP provides Marines the opportunity to rehearse live-fire operations across a range of climates and conditions and enhances their ability to deliver precise indirect fire. These Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 07:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891844
    VIRIN: 230728-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_109792822
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 23.2 Artillery B-Roll, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    Artillery
    ARTP

