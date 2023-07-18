MHS Genesis comes to the Liberty Wing

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kimberty Kouete, 48th Surgical Operations Squadron diagnostic imaging sonographer, explains the benefits of Military Health System (MHS) Genesis at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2023. MHS Genesis is planned to roll out at the Liberty Wing in September 2023 and will hold your medical records the entire time you are in service and after retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
July 12, 2023
July 28, 2023
|Series
|891842
|230727-F-AX516-1001
|DOD_109792788
|00:01:31
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|1
|1
