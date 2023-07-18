Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Measure mix bake

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Kaori Nohara, a pastry chef with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni R. G. Robinson Mess Hall, takes part in an interview and performs daily baking tasks at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 28, 2023. Kaori Nohara is a master labor contractor who has been fine-tuning her pastry skills for 23 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Austin)

    Food
    Baking
    Creative
    Pastry
    Feature
    R. G. Robinson Mess Hall

