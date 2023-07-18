Kaori Nohara, a pastry chef with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni R. G. Robinson Mess Hall, takes part in an interview and performs daily baking tasks at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 28, 2023. Kaori Nohara is a master labor contractor who has been fine-tuning her pastry skills for 23 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 04:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891840
|VIRIN:
|230727-M-MY099-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109792684
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Measure mix bake, by Sgt Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT