RAAF, US tankers taxi runway in Australia

B-roll footage of Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport and U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxi the runway and takeoff during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.