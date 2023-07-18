B-roll footage of Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport and U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxi the runway and takeoff during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 01:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891836
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-VH066-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109792567
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RAAF, US tankers taxi runway in Australia, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
