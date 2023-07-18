Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAAF, US tankers taxi runway in Australia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROYAL AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport and U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxi the runway and takeoff during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891836
    VIRIN: 230727-F-VH066-2001
    Filename: DOD_109792567
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAAF, US tankers taxi runway in Australia, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    RAAF
    USAF
    Ts23
    talismansabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT