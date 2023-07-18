Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 red air refueler mission

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-roll of a KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild AFB, Washington, participates in a Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2023. KC-135s provide U.S. and allied aircraft unlimited range, making it possible to be anywhere in the world in a matter of hours, rather than days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

