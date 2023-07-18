Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 red air refueler mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of a KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild AFB, Washington, participates in a Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2023. KC-135s provide U.S. and allied aircraft unlimited range, making it possible to be anywhere in the world in a matter of hours, rather than days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)