377th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Exercise

The 377th Security Forces Squadron from Kirtland Air Force Base, conducted an active shooter exercise earlier this year in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They are responsible for maintaining the security and safety of the installation. The 377 SFS regularly conducts these types of exercise scenarios to better strengthen their capabilities to accomplish the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force Video by A1C Ruben Garibay & A1C Tallon Bratton).