    377th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Exercise

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 377th Security Forces Squadron from Kirtland Air Force Base, conducted an active shooter exercise earlier this year in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They are responsible for maintaining the security and safety of the installation. The 377 SFS regularly conducts these types of exercise scenarios to better strengthen their capabilities to accomplish the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force Video by A1C Ruben Garibay & A1C Tallon Bratton).

    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 18:20
