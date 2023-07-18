Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope Thunder 23-2

    PHILIPPINES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A B-Roll Package detailing the events and exercise at Cope Thunder 23-2 at Philippines, July 7 - July 25, 2023. Cope Thunder was a bilateral exercise that aimed to improve the interoperability of the U.S. and the Philippines through fighter training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891815
    VIRIN: 230707-F-BS488-3624
    Filename: DOD_109791972
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: PH

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Bilateral
    Philippines
    Air Force
    PAF
    Cope Thunder

