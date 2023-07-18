A B-Roll Package detailing the events and exercise at Cope Thunder 23-2 at Philippines, July 7 - July 25, 2023. Cope Thunder was a bilateral exercise that aimed to improve the interoperability of the U.S. and the Philippines through fighter training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 18:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|PH
