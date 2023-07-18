MSAU's 10-year Anniversary

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit celebrate their 10-year anniversary at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., July 25, 2023. MSAU, which was activated on July 18, 2013, deploys responsive and specially trained augmentation security forces to U.S. diplomatic and consular facilities overseas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Garcia)
|06.01.2023
|07.27.2023 17:41
|Package
|891814
|230601-M-ZC526-1001
|DOD_109791968
|00:02:27
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|0
|0
