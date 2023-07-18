Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSAU's 10-year Anniversary

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ramon Garcia 

    Marine Corps Embassy Security Group

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit celebrate their 10-year anniversary at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., July 25, 2023. MSAU, which was activated on July 18, 2013, deploys responsive and specially trained augmentation security forces to U.S. diplomatic and consular facilities overseas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 17:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891814
    VIRIN: 230601-M-ZC526-1001
    Filename: DOD_109791968
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

