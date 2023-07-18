193rd Special Operations Wing commemorates new aircraft arrival, mission change

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing here, in partnership with Lockheed Martin, accepted a new MC-130J Commando II military aircraft on base July 27, 2023 during a special ceremony. The ceremony featured prominent guest speakers including Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, AFSOC Commander; Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, ANG Director; Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General – Air; Col. Edward Fink, 193rd SOW Commander; and Bill Bassett, Lockheed Martin Director of Special Missions Programs. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)
