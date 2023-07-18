Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd Special Operations Wing commemorates new aircraft arrival, mission change

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing here, in partnership with Lockheed Martin, accepted a new MC-130J Commando II military aircraft on base July 27, 2023 during a special ceremony. The ceremony featured prominent guest speakers including Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, AFSOC Commander; Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, ANG Director; Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General – Air; Col. Edward Fink, 193rd SOW Commander; and Bill Bassett, Lockheed Martin Director of Special Missions Programs. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891810
    VIRIN: 230727-F-AE229-9001
    Filename: DOD_109791821
    Length: 00:42:59
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 

    This work, 193rd Special Operations Wing commemorates new aircraft arrival, mission change, by SMSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PA Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    Arrival Ceremony
    MC-130J
    Commando II
    193rd SOW

