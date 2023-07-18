FORT RILEY, Kan. - 'Viper' Soldiers of 268th ICTC, 166th Regional Support Group participated in a three-mile road march July 27, 2023 as part of their Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) II training at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891809
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-LK945-1738
|Filename:
|DOD_109791812
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 268th ICTC Conducts Morning Road March, by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
