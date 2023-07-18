Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    268th ICTC Conducts Morning Road March

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    FORT RILEY, Kan. - 'Viper' Soldiers of 268th ICTC, 166th Regional Support Group participated in a three-mile road march July 27, 2023 as part of their Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) II training at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891809
    VIRIN: 230727-A-LK945-1738
    Filename: DOD_109791812
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    TAGS

    MOBEX II
    Pershing Strike 2023

