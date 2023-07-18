Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during Army Community Service birthday celebration at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives remarks during the installation observance of the 58th birthday of Army Community Service at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The celebration included a cake-cutting ceremony and remarks from Messenger and Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Sylvia Lopez. The Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office helps hundreds of Soldiers, family members, and community members every year at the installation with Army Emergency Relief, Community Closet, financial classes, and other support. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891808
    VIRIN: 230725-A-OK556-1204
    Filename: DOD_109791811
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during Army Community Service birthday celebration at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Community Service birthday
    McCoy's Community Center
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

