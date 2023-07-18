MC-130J Commando II Arrival Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A new MC-130J Commando II aircraft rolls onto the flight line at the 193rd Special Operations Wing during an arrival ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the hallmark of the 193rd SOW being the first - and currently the only - Air National Guard unit to receive the MC-130J Commando II mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)