A new MC-130J Commando II aircraft rolls onto the flight line at the 193rd Special Operations Wing during an arrival ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the hallmark of the 193rd SOW being the first - and currently the only - Air National Guard unit to receive the MC-130J Commando II mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891800
|VIRIN:
|230727-Z-OJ176-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109791537
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MC-130J Commando II Arrival Ceremony, by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
