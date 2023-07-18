Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC-130J Commando II Arrival Ceremony

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Diana Snyder 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    A new MC-130J Commando II aircraft rolls onto the flight line at the 193rd Special Operations Wing during an arrival ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the hallmark of the 193rd SOW being the first - and currently the only - Air National Guard unit to receive the MC-130J Commando II mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891800
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-OJ176-9001
    Filename: DOD_109791537
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 

    This work, MC-130J Commando II Arrival Ceremony, by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PA Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    Arrival Ceremony
    MC-130J
    MC-130J Commando II
    193rd SOW

