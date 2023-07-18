Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in Three Words

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Shane Gunderson, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, describes the station, its crew and the missions they perform in South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022. Station South Padre Island is located along the Texas coast, just 6 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and is the southernmost station in the Eighth Coast Guard District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)