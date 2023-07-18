Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in Three Words

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Lt. Shane Gunderson, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, describes the station, its crew and the missions they perform in South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022. Station South Padre Island is located along the Texas coast, just 6 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and is the southernmost station in the Eighth Coast Guard District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    This work, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in Three Words, by PO1 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

