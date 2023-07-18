Lt. Shane Gunderson, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, describes the station, its crew and the missions they perform in South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022. Station South Padre Island is located along the Texas coast, just 6 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and is the southernmost station in the Eighth Coast Guard District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 13:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891735
|VIRIN:
|221115-G-VY010-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109791052
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in Three Words, by PO1 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT