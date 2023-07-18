President Joe Biden Announces Additional Actions to Protect Communities from Extreme Heat
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 13:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|891729
|Filename:
|DOD_109790962
|Length:
|00:24:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, President Biden Announces Additional Actions to Protect Communities from Extreme Heat, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT