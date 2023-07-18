Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midwest Marines Educators' Workshop July 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson 

    9th Marine Corps District

    James Barker, a post-secondary advisor at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, MO, shares his expectations for and key takeaways from the Educators' Workshop (EWS) from July 10 - July 14, 2023 aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan E. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891697
    VIRIN: 230710-M-UR704-9291
    Filename: DOD_109790609
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Midwest Marines Educators' Workshop July 2023, by Sgt Reagan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    boot camp
    educators workshop
    educators
    ews

