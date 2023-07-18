Sailors aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct flight operations. Gerald R. Ford is the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. GRFCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891691
|VIRIN:
|230701-N-JJ744-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109790521
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Flight Operations, by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT