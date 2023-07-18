Sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) celebrate the 125th Corpsman Birthday, June 15th, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. GRFCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891689
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-TL968-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109790519
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
