Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpsman Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) celebrate the 125th Corpsman Birthday, June 15th, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. GRFCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891689
    VIRIN: 230615-N-TL968-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790519
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpsman Birthday, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    TL968

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT