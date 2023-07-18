Sage, a military facility working dog, assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) operates in her working capacity as a facility working dog, July 15th, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. GRFCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891687
|VIRIN:
|230715-N-II168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109790516
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Military Facility Working Dog, by SN Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT