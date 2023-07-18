Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook Warrior Exercise 78-23-02 Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview - U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook, commander of the 78th Training Division, is interviewed about the annual Army Reserve Warrior Exercise 78-23-02 being held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 25, 2023. During the two-week exercise, Army Reserve Soldiers conduct a variety of individual and collective training events provided by the 78th Training Division. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Pfc. Jonathan Clutter)