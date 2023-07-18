Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook Warrior Exercise 78-23-02 Interview

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Pfc. Jonathan Clutter 

    Exercise News Day

    Interview - U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook, commander of the 78th Training Division, is interviewed about the annual Army Reserve Warrior Exercise 78-23-02 being held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 25, 2023. During the two-week exercise, Army Reserve Soldiers conduct a variety of individual and collective training events provided by the 78th Training Division. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Pfc. Jonathan Clutter)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 10:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891686
    VIRIN: 230725-A-MX203-1005
    Filename: DOD_109790514
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    Interview
    Fort Dix
    Army Reserve
    WAREX 23
    Exercise News day 23

