Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook Warrior Exercise 78-23-02 Interview

Interview - U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook, commander of the 78th Training Division, is interviewed about the annual Army Reserve Warrior Exercise 78-23-02 being held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 25, 2023. During the two-week exercise, Army Reserve Soldiers conduct a variety of individual and collective training events provided by the 78th Training Division. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Pfc. Jonathan Clutter)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 10:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|891686
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-MX203-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109790514
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
