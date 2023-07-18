Combat Logistics Battalion-24 Conducts Improvised Explosive Device Response Exercises during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 24 (CLB-24), Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducts improvised explosive device response exercises during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 26, 2023. CLB-24’s MCCRE is the battalion’s final evaluation to demonstrate combat readiness through proficiency in core mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
