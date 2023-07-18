Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion-24 Conducts Improvised Explosive Device Response Exercises during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 24 (CLB-24), Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducts improvised explosive device response exercises during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 26, 2023. CLB-24’s MCCRE is the battalion’s final evaluation to demonstrate combat readiness through proficiency in core mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891685
    VIRIN: 230727-M-GD911-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790510
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion-24 Conducts Improvised Explosive Device Response Exercises during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    CLB-24
    EOD
    IED
    MCCRE

