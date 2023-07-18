Sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct flight operations, July 1st, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. GRFCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891684
|VIRIN:
|230701-N-XQ548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109790509
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
This work, Flight Operations, by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
