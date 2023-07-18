Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Security Forces Squadron conducts an Active Shooter exercise

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Security Forces Squadron conducts an Active Shooter exercise at Tyndall Academy, July 18, 2023. The exercise consisted of a classroom and practical showcase of multiple active shooter scenarios.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 10:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891679
    VIRIN: 230724-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790500
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Security Forces Squadron conducts an Active Shooter exercise, by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Exercise
    Active Shooter
    Tyndall
    Innovation

