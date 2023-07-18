The 325th Security Forces Squadron conducts an Active Shooter exercise at Tyndall Academy, July 18, 2023. The exercise consisted of a classroom and practical showcase of multiple active shooter scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 10:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891679
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-LY429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109790500
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 325th Security Forces Squadron conducts an Active Shooter exercise, by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
