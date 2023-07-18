VIPs view demonstrations at Tenacious Dragon 1
Thank you to all who participated in JSTO’s Tenacious Dragon 1 ATD! We had a phenomenal group of Warfighters experimenting with over 20 developmental technologies, in scenarios oriented to the Future Operating Environment.
US Joint Forces participate in Tenacious Dragon 1 (TD1), DTRA/JSTO’s Advanced Technology Demonstration under DoD’s Chem Bio Defense Program. TD1 will assess some of DTRA’s most advanced counter chem-bio threat technologies and allow Joint Force members the opportunity to provide feedback on integration in the context of the broader system and improved capabilities for the future fight. #cwmd #chembio
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891676
|VIRIN:
|230721-D-BA011-5103
|Filename:
|DOD_109790487
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenacious Dragon 1 VIP Day Highlights, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
