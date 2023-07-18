Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenacious Dragon 1 VIP Day Highlights

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    VIPs view demonstrations at Tenacious Dragon 1

    Thank you to all who participated in JSTO’s Tenacious Dragon 1 ATD! We had a phenomenal group of Warfighters experimenting with over 20 developmental technologies, in scenarios oriented to the Future Operating Environment.

    US Joint Forces participate in Tenacious Dragon 1 (TD1), DTRA/JSTO’s Advanced Technology Demonstration under DoD’s Chem Bio Defense Program. TD1 will assess some of DTRA’s most advanced counter chem-bio threat technologies and allow Joint Force members the opportunity to provide feedback on integration in the context of the broader system and improved capabilities for the future fight. #cwmd #chembio

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891676
    VIRIN: 230721-D-BA011-5103
    Filename: DOD_109790487
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenacious Dragon 1 VIP Day Highlights, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Chem Bio
    Tenacious Dragon 1

