Tenacious Dragon 1 VIP Day Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891676" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VIPs view demonstrations at Tenacious Dragon 1



Thank you to all who participated in JSTO’s Tenacious Dragon 1 ATD! We had a phenomenal group of Warfighters experimenting with over 20 developmental technologies, in scenarios oriented to the Future Operating Environment.



US Joint Forces participate in Tenacious Dragon 1 (TD1), DTRA/JSTO’s Advanced Technology Demonstration under DoD’s Chem Bio Defense Program. TD1 will assess some of DTRA’s most advanced counter chem-bio threat technologies and allow Joint Force members the opportunity to provide feedback on integration in the context of the broader system and improved capabilities for the future fight. #cwmd #chembio