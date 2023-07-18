MWD TCCC Training Event, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz Belgium Branch B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Belgian Branch, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, teach military working dog tactical combat casualty care to health specialists in the Benelux footprint, U.S. Army Military Policemen, U.S. Air Force Security Forces, and Belgian Police Dog Handlers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023.. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891675
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-BD610-1998
|Filename:
|DOD_109790459
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
