Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD TCCC Training Event, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz Belgium Branch B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.20.2023

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Belgian Branch, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, teach military working dog tactical combat casualty care to health specialists in the Benelux footprint, U.S. Army Military Policemen, U.S. Air Force Security Forces, and Belgian Police Dog Handlers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023.. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891675
    VIRIN: 230720-A-BD610-1998
    Filename: DOD_109790459
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD TCCC Training Event, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz Belgium Branch B-Roll, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    K9
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz
    PHA R-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT