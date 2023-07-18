Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD TCCC Training Event, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz Belgium Branch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.20.2023

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Meagan Cabbage, a Laboratory Technician assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Healthcare Facility-Brussels describes her participation in the military working dog tactical combat casualty care led by the Belgian Branch, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023. The goal of the training was to teach military working dog care to health specialists in the Benelux footprint, U.S. Army Military Policemen, U.S. Air Force Security Forces, and Belgian Police Dog Handlers. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891670
    VIRIN: 230720-A-BD610-1999
    Filename: DOD_109790405
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD TCCC Training Event, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz Belgium Branch, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    K9
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz
    PHA R-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT