MWD TCCC Training Event, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz Belgium Branch

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Meagan Cabbage, a Laboratory Technician assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Healthcare Facility-Brussels describes her participation in the military working dog tactical combat casualty care led by the Belgian Branch, Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023. The goal of the training was to teach military working dog care to health specialists in the Benelux footprint, U.S. Army Military Policemen, U.S. Air Force Security Forces, and Belgian Police Dog Handlers. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)