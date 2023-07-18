Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - 2nd Lt. Sedgerick Brown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    07.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    Louisiana Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Sedgerick Brown shares why he serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 10:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891668
    VIRIN: 230727-A-NM068-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790386
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - 2nd Lt. Sedgerick Brown, by CPL Aaron Kaczur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4
    Maintenance
    1tsc
    371st SB
    91A
    3673RD SMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT