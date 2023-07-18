378th ECES conducts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2023. RADR includes all actions required to rapidly repair runways and support structures due to an attack or other circumstance that damages airfield operations. The exercise exposed civil engineer Airmen to the unpredictable nature of working in an austere environment and better prepared them to respond to real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)