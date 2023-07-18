Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECES conducts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.14.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2023. RADR includes all actions required to rapidly repair runways and support structures due to an attack or other circumstance that damages airfield operations. The exercise exposed civil engineer Airmen to the unpredictable nature of working in an austere environment and better prepared them to respond to real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891667
    VIRIN: 230714-F-WT152-3001
    Filename: DOD_109790339
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 378th ECES conducts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deployed
    heavy equipment
    Civil Engineer
    CES
    CE
    Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery

