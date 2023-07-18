U.S. Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2023. RADR includes all actions required to rapidly repair runways and support structures due to an attack or other circumstance that damages airfield operations. The exercise exposed civil engineer Airmen to the unpredictable nature of working in an austere environment and better prepared them to respond to real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|07.14.2023
|07.27.2023 09:02
|Package
|891667
|230714-F-WT152-3001
|DOD_109790339
|00:00:51
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|1
|1
This work, 378th ECES conducts Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
