7th Engineer Brigade Reactivation Ceremony

7th Engineer Brigade held a reactivation ceremony where Col. Kyle Moulton assumed command of the unit and Command Sgt. Major Rufus Beamon assumed responsibility July 27, 2024. The unit returns to Ansbach, Germany since it was deactivated in 1992 and is the only engineer brigade in Europe.