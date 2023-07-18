7th Engineer Brigade held a reactivation ceremony where Col. Kyle Moulton assumed command of the unit and Command Sgt. Major Rufus Beamon assumed responsibility July 27, 2024. The unit returns to Ansbach, Germany since it was deactivated in 1992 and is the only engineer brigade in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891661
|Filename:
|DOD_109790307
|Length:
|00:38:21
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Engineer Brigade Reactivation Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT