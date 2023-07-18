Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Engineer Brigade Reactivation Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    7th Engineer Brigade held a reactivation ceremony where Col. Kyle Moulton assumed command of the unit and Command Sgt. Major Rufus Beamon assumed responsibility July 27, 2024. The unit returns to Ansbach, Germany since it was deactivated in 1992 and is the only engineer brigade in Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 07:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891661
    Filename: DOD_109790307
    Length: 00:38:21
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 

