The 1st Theater Sustainment Command, a subordinate command of U.S. Army Central, demonstrated autonomous vehicles at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on July 25, 2023. This is the first time these ground-breaking systems were publicly displayed in the U.S. Central Command region. Autonomous vehicles are the future of Army sustainment operations and rigorously testing this new technology creates the best possible product. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Katherine Alegado)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 05:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891659
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-NL413-1226
|Filename:
|DOD_109790206
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USARCENT’s 1st TSC Demonstrates Autonomous Vehicles in Kuwait, by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT