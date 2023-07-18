Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT’s 1st TSC Demonstrates Autonomous Vehicles in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    07.25.2023

    Video by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The 1st Theater Sustainment Command, a subordinate command of U.S. Army Central, demonstrated autonomous vehicles at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on July 25, 2023. This is the first time these ground-breaking systems were publicly displayed in the U.S. Central Command region. Autonomous vehicles are the future of Army sustainment operations and rigorously testing this new technology creates the best possible product. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    TAGS

    centcom
    usarcent
    1st tsc
    pls
    innovation
    autonomous vehicle

