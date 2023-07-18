USARCENT’s 1st TSC Demonstrates Autonomous Vehicles in Kuwait

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Theater Sustainment Command, a subordinate command of U.S. Army Central, demonstrated autonomous vehicles at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on July 25, 2023. This is the first time these ground-breaking systems were publicly displayed in the U.S. Central Command region. Autonomous vehicles are the future of Army sustainment operations and rigorously testing this new technology creates the best possible product. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Katherine Alegado)