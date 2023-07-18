Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Cultural Ritual Honors Burials at Sabånan Fadang Area of Camp Blaz

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    07.27.2023

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    B-Roll of a CHamoru burial ritual at a Sabånan Fadang burial site on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, July 27, 2023. The Government of Guam hosted the ritual, Ramirez blessed the grounds, and Para I Probechu’n I Taotao-ta, Inc. performed a traditional CHamoru chant. Following the ritual, the guests were invited to pay respects to those buried at the site and visit the other burial sites located in the area. During the construction of the Blaz main cantonment, five sites each with at least one burial dating to the Latte Period, were discovered. In 2021 a similar ceremony was held at a different Sabånan Fadang site where a monument would later be constructed in 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 01:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891655
    VIRIN: 230727-M-YE163-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790082
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Cultural Ritual Honors Burials at Sabånan Fadang Area of Camp Blaz, by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    History
    Ritual
    Camp Blaz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT