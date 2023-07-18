Talisman Sabre 23 CJTMC: Happy birthday Army Medical Department

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891654" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, commanding general, 18th Medical Command, and Australian Army Brig. Jocelyn King, commanding general, 2nd Health Brigade, both bilateral counterparts with the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component supporting Talisman Sabre 2023 wishes the U.S. Army Medical Department a happy 248th birthday. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)