    Talisman Sabre 23 CJTMC: Happy birthday Army Medical Department

    BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    18th Medical Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, commanding general, 18th Medical Command, and Australian Army Brig. Jocelyn King, commanding general, 2nd Health Brigade, both bilateral counterparts with the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component supporting Talisman Sabre 2023 wishes the U.S. Army Medical Department a happy 248th birthday. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 01:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 891654
    VIRIN: 230727-A-XH946-1000
    PIN: 1000
    Filename: DOD_109790052
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: BRISBANE, QLD, AU 
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AMEDD
    Special Events
    Army Medical Corps
    18th MEDCOM
    talismansabre23
    Happy Birthday AMEDD

