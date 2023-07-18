Talisman Sabre 23 CJTMC: Happy birthday Army Medical Department

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, commanding general, 18th Medical Command, and Australian Army Brig. Jocelyn King, commanding general, 2nd Health Brigade, both bilateral counterparts with the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component supporting Talisman Sabre 2023 wishes the U.S. Army Medical Department a happy 248th birthday. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)
|07.27.2023
Date Posted: 07.27.2023
|Greetings
|891654
VIRIN: 230727-A-XH946-1000
|1000
|DOD_109790052
|00:00:18
Location: BRISBANE, QLD, AU
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
