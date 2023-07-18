Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    248th Chaplain Corps Birthday in Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Shane Gooden 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Robert Marsi, the region chaplain with U.S. Army Installation Management Command, Directorate Pacific, celebrates the 248th U.S. Army Chaplain Corps birthday during a prayer luncheon on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, July, 21, 2023. The event was a prayer breakfast and anniversary of the chaplain corps which served to bring soldiers and leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey together for inspiration and fellowship. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shane A. Gooden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 23:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891653
    VIRIN: 230721-A-TQ967-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790001
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Chaplain Corps Birthday in Korea, by SPC Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fellowship
    Birthday
    Inspiration
    Chaplain
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT