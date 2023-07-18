248th Chaplain Corps Birthday in Korea

U.S. Army Col. Robert Marsi, the region chaplain with U.S. Army Installation Management Command, Directorate Pacific, celebrates the 248th U.S. Army Chaplain Corps birthday during a prayer luncheon on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, July, 21, 2023. The event was a prayer breakfast and anniversary of the chaplain corps which served to bring soldiers and leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey together for inspiration and fellowship. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shane A. Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 23:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891653
|VIRIN:
|230721-A-TQ967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109790001
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
