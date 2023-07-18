248th Chaplain Corps Birthday in Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Robert Marsi, the region chaplain with U.S. Army Installation Management Command, Directorate Pacific, celebrates the 248th U.S. Army Chaplain Corps birthday during a prayer luncheon on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, July, 21, 2023. The event was a prayer breakfast and anniversary of the chaplain corps which served to bring soldiers and leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey together for inspiration and fellowship. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shane A. Gooden)