Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Anniversary of the Alliance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In 1953, the Korean War Armistice Agreement was signed, signaling the downturn of hostilities between Republic of Korea and UN forces and the Korean People's Army and the Chinese People's Volunteer Army. This year honors 70 years of that agreement and the anniversary of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance that has played an indispensable role in promoting democracy, peace and economic prosperity while maintaining a combined defensive posture to preserve ROK sovereignty and achieve a secure and bright future for the American and Korean people.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 23:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 891651
    VIRIN: 230724-F-YG789-6000
    Filename: DOD_109789942
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Anniversary of the Alliance, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seoul
    Armistice
    Korean War
    70th Anniversary
    US-ROK Alliance
    Korean War Armistice Agreement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT