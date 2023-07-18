The Anniversary of the Alliance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 1953, the Korean War Armistice Agreement was signed, signaling the downturn of hostilities between Republic of Korea and UN forces and the Korean People's Army and the Chinese People's Volunteer Army. This year honors 70 years of that agreement and the anniversary of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance that has played an indispensable role in promoting democracy, peace and economic prosperity while maintaining a combined defensive posture to preserve ROK sovereignty and achieve a secure and bright future for the American and Korean people.