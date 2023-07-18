Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wine Fest at Camp Humphreys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted a wine fest at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2023. The event was open to all Humphreys community members with over 100 varieties of wine to sample and was complimented with hors d’oeuvres for guests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 22:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891650
    VIRIN: 230722-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_109789889
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wine Fest at Camp Humphreys, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fest
    Wine
    Morning calm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT