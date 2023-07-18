Wine Fest at Camp Humphreys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted a wine fest at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2023. The event was open to all Humphreys community members with over 100 varieties of wine to sample and was complimented with hors d’oeuvres for guests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)