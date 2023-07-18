Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan-Humphreys Tomahawks lacrosse

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell 

    AFN Humphreys

    Sgt. 1st Class Jaimeson Coons, member of the Osan-Humphreys Tomahawks Men’s Lacrosse Team, practices at Balboni Field on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 16, 2023. The Tomahawks play lacrosse games against different teams around the country, strengthening bonds between the U.S. and ROK through competitive sports. Practices are held every Sunday and games take place typically twice per month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891646
    VIRIN: 230716-F-WM701-1001
    Filename: DOD_109789858
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    sports
    osan
    rok
    Lacrosse
    humphreys

