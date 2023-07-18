Osan-Humphreys Tomahawks lacrosse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Jaimeson Coons, member of the Osan-Humphreys Tomahawks Men’s Lacrosse Team, practices at Balboni Field on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 16, 2023. The Tomahawks play lacrosse games against different teams around the country, strengthening bonds between the U.S. and ROK through competitive sports. Practices are held every Sunday and games take place typically twice per month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)