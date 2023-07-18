Osan-Humphreys Tomahawks lacrosse

Sgt. 1st Class Jaimeson Coons, member of the Osan-Humphreys Tomahawks Men’s Lacrosse Team, practices at Balboni Field on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 16, 2023. The Tomahawks play lacrosse games against different teams around the country, strengthening bonds between the U.S. and ROK through competitive sports. Practices are held every Sunday and games take place typically twice per month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 22:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891646
|VIRIN:
|230716-F-WM701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109789858
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
