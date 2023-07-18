The USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) pulls into port in support of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23 during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at the Port of Weipa, Queensland, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skyler Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 04:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891645
|VIRIN:
|230725-M-RC464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109789855
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|WEIPA, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 23: USNS Millinocket delivers equipment to MRF-D, by Cpl Skyler Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
