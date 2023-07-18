Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 23: USNS Millinocket delivers equipment to MRF-D

    WEIPA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Skyler Harris 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    The USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) pulls into port in support of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23 during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at the Port of Weipa, Queensland, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skyler Harris)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WEIPA, QLD, AU 

    USMC
    MRF D
    Military Sealift Command
    TalismanSabre23
    USNS Millinocket

