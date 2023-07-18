Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Leadership Education Forum

    URUMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. service members attend a Women’s Leadership Education Forum on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023. WLEF was developed to create a healthy environment for hard discussions, addressing cultural improvements, cohesion and leadership by providing opportunities for networking, support, mentorship, and career development for U.S. Marines and Sailors on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

