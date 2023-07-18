video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members attend a Women’s Leadership Education Forum on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023. WLEF was developed to create a healthy environment for hard discussions, addressing cultural improvements, cohesion and leadership by providing opportunities for networking, support, mentorship, and career development for U.S. Marines and Sailors on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)