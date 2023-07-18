U.S. service members attend a Women’s Leadership Education Forum on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023. WLEF was developed to create a healthy environment for hard discussions, addressing cultural improvements, cohesion and leadership by providing opportunities for networking, support, mentorship, and career development for U.S. Marines and Sailors on Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 22:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891641
|VIRIN:
|230720-M-RV180-1001
|PIN:
|7633
|Filename:
|DOD_109789772
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|URUMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's Leadership Education Forum, by Cpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT