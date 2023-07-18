Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 Mount Out Exercise

Sailors with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 participated in a mount-out exercise on July 19, 2023, on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. NMCB3 conducted this exercise over the course of a week to maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 02:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891631
|VIRIN:
|230719-M-YD755-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109789713
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
