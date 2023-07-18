Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 Mount Out Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Sailors with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 participated in a mount-out exercise on July 19, 2023, on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. NMCB3 conducted this exercise over the course of a week to maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 02:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891628
    VIRIN: 230719-M-YD755-1001
    Filename: DOD_109789710
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 Mount Out Exercise, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    SEABEE
    Navy
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT