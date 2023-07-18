Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 144th Area Support Medical Company, Utah National Guard, and the 3rd Health Battalion, Australian Defense Force, Conducting Collective Medical Training During Talisman Sabre

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCKHAMPTON, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 144th Area Support Medical Company, Utah Army National Guard, and the 3rd Health Battalion, Adelaide, Australia practiced medical evacuations with simulated casualties, taught and learned about Australia's deadly creatures, and developed working and personal relationships with their international counterparts during Talisman Sabre, Camp Rocky, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhances collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This will be the 10th iteration of the exercise. (Utah Army National Guard video taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891610
    VIRIN: 230725-A-JU983-3704
    Filename: DOD_109789596
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: ROCKHAMPTON, QLD, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 144th Area Support Medical Company, Utah National Guard, and the 3rd Health Battalion, Australian Defense Force, Conducting Collective Medical Training During Talisman Sabre, by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    128th MPAD
    UTNG
    ADF
    TalismanSaber
    TS23
    144thASMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT