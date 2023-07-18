The 144th Area Support Medical Company, Utah National Guard, and the 3rd Health Battalion, Australian Defense Force, Conducting Collective Medical Training During Talisman Sabre

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891610" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 144th Area Support Medical Company, Utah Army National Guard, and the 3rd Health Battalion, Adelaide, Australia practiced medical evacuations with simulated casualties, taught and learned about Australia's deadly creatures, and developed working and personal relationships with their international counterparts during Talisman Sabre, Camp Rocky, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhances collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This will be the 10th iteration of the exercise. (Utah Army National Guard video taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)