Army National Guard officer candidates receive an order and execute basic battle drills during their STX Lanes while completing Phase III of Officer Candidate School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. July 26, 2023. During the course of Phase III, candidates will be evaluated on leadership skills by the instructors of 2nd Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute, Washington Army National Guard. Upon completion of Phase III, the candidates will receive their commission as second lieutenants. (U.S. National Guard video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 19:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891596
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-HV434-8239
|Filename:
|DOD_109789339
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Officer Candidate School Phase III STX Lanes B-Roll, by SPC Ryan Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
