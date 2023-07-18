Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What does July 4th mean to you?

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Video comprised of answers from Soldiers of the 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment about what the 4th of July means to each of them.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 15:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 891574
    VIRIN: 230704-A-BH424-8506
    Filename: DOD_109789018
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 

    This work, What does July 4th mean to you?, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    July 4th

