As part of our series on the Project Management Office's flood recovery efforts, Don Fucik describes some of the progress being made as Offutt builds the base we need, not the base we had.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 15:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|891573
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-JH094-8448
|Filename:
|DOD_109788992
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PMO update July 2023, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
