Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PMO update July 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    As part of our series on the Project Management Office's flood recovery efforts, Don Fucik describes some of the progress being made as Offutt builds the base we need, not the base we had.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 15:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 891573
    VIRIN: 230717-F-JH094-8448
    Filename: DOD_109788992
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMO update July 2023, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rebuild
    update
    PMO
    Offutt
    Flood recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT