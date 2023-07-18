PMO update July 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891573" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As part of our series on the Project Management Office's flood recovery efforts, Don Fucik describes some of the progress being made as Offutt builds the base we need, not the base we had.