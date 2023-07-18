690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron Koas host Wing leadership immersion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891572" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ever wonder what our teammates across the pacific at the 690th COS are up to? Well wonder no more!

While attending the 690th COS Change of Command Ceremony the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group and 688 CW Wing A/2/3 leadership visited the squadron and received immersion briefs to gain a more intimate understanding of the squadrons mission.



The leadership team included Col. Mickey Jordan, 688th Cyberspace Wing A/2/3 Director and 690th Cyberspace Operations Group Commander and his senior enlisted leader Senior Master Sgt. Veronica Babauta. Also in attendance was 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron Deputy Director, Henry Hall, and his senior enlisted leader, Master Sgt. (select) Rebecca Hogue.



Leadership visited each section of the Squadron to meet with Airmen and hear about how they operate on a day to day basis.



The Airmen of the 690th COS also known as the KOAS which stand for "warrior" or "valiant one in Hawaiian. The Squadron puts a special effort into maintaining unit morale by branding their sections with unique graphics and hosting Koa Aloha days where the Squadron participates in team sports and physical fitness to build cohesion and spirit de corps.



The 690th Cos is comprised of roughly 122 Airmen and is “Wired for War” with a mission to operate the Cyber Security and Control System to support the warfighter.



The Squadron is located in the historical building that houses the eternal flame in the courtyard of heroes. The flame burns in memory of the of the Pacific Servicemembers that were called upon in World War II, Korea, and Southeast Asia and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.



Around the building there are still markings from the impact that the attack on pearl harbor. They serve as a reminder to servicemembers who work there of the sacrifices of those who came before them as well as the need for preparedness in their day to day missions.



At last after coining and recognizing the Airmen on the operations floor the leadership experienced a true Hawaiian send off. The Koas welcomed the leadership team to their Squadron den and allowed them to take a spin on their electric bikes and in a traditional Koa’loha day of physical training on the beach.