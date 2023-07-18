Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Restored Funding for Bonuses/PCS, Federal Protections for Military Families, AFWERX Fall Fellowship

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, funding for permanent change of station moves and bonus programs is restored, the Department of Justice reinforces new Federal protections for military members and their spouses, and a cutting-edge effort from the Air Force is taking applications for a fellowship program.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891570
    VIRIN: 230726-F-VQ832-6570
    Filename: DOD_109788934
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Restored Funding for Bonuses/PCS, Federal Protections for Military Families, AFWERX Fall Fellowship, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

