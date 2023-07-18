In this week’s look around the Air Force, funding for permanent change of station moves and bonus programs is restored, the Department of Justice reinforces new Federal protections for military members and their spouses, and a cutting-edge effort from the Air Force is taking applications for a fellowship program.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 14:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891568
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-VQ832-6392
|Filename:
|DOD_109788932
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: Restored Funding for Bonuses/PCS, Federal Protections for Military Families, AFWERX Fall Fellowship, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT