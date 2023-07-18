Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors Build Jet Blast Deflector at Beale Air Force Base

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A time lapse of contractors constructing a new jet blast deflector on the flight line at Beale Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891566
    VIRIN: 230711-F-WC934-6446
    Filename: DOD_109788930
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors Build Jet Blast Deflector at Beale Air Force Base, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flight line
    beale
    jet blast
    deflector

