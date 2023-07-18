A time lapse of contractors constructing a new jet blast deflector on the flight line at Beale Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891566
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-WC934-6446
|Filename:
|DOD_109788930
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Contractors Build Jet Blast Deflector at Beale Air Force Base, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT