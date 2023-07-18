Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    House Hears Testimony on Defense Travel System Replacement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Members of the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation hear testimony on the challenges of replacing the Defense Travel System. Testifying are: Jeffrey Register, director of the Defense Human Resources Activity, and Elizabeth Field, director of defense capabilities and management at the Government Accountability Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 16:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 891564
    Filename: DOD_109788925
    Length: 00:51:39
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Hears Testimony on Defense Travel System Replacement , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT