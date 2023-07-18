Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th Engineer Dive Detachment Conduct Deepwater Dives

    BLAINE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army divers from the 86th Engineer Dive Detachment conduct deepwater dives to retrieve derelict fishing nets and other marine hazards near Blaine, Washington, July 18, 2023. The divers can dive up to 190 feet and can complete this operation in a much more cost-effective manner versus hiring private contractors. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot.)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BLAINE, WA, US 

    Army2030
    PugetSound
    USArmydivers
    deepseadivers
    WashingtonDepartmentofNaturalResources
    86thEngineerDiveDetachment

