U.S. Army divers from the 86th Engineer Dive Detachment conduct deepwater dives to retrieve derelict fishing nets and other marine hazards near Blaine, Washington, July 18, 2023. The divers can dive up to 190 feet and can complete this operation in a much more cost-effective manner versus hiring private contractors. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot.)