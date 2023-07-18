B-Roll - US Army deep sea divers retrieve derelict fishing nets in partnership with Washington Dept. of Natural Resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Drone footage as U.S. Soldiers from the 86th Engineer Dive Detachment conduct a deep water dive to retrieve derelict fishing nets in the Puget Sound near Blaine, Washington, July 17-18, 2023. The U.S. Army partnered with the Washington Department of Natural Resources to locate and retrieve these hazards, funded through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program. The IRT is a Department of Defense-funded training program whose mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Chandler Coats)