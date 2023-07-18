B-Roll - US Army deep sea divers retrieve derelict fishing nets in partnership with Washington Dept. of Natural Resources

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLAINE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Drone footage as U.S. Soldiers from the 86th Engineer Dive Detachment conduct a deep water dive to retrieve derelict fishing nets in the Puget Sound near Blaine, Washington, July 17-18, 2023. The U.S. Army partnered with the Washington Department of Natural Resources to locate and retrieve these hazards, funded through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program. The IRT is a Department of Defense-funded training program whose mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891557
    VIRIN: 230717-A-GR811-4313
    Filename: DOD_109788762
    Length: 00:10:15
    Location: BLAINE, WA, US 

