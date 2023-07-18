B-Roll - US Army deep sea divers retrieve derelict fishing nets in partnership with Washington Dept. of Natural Resources

Drone footage as U.S. Soldiers from the 86th Engineer Dive Detachment conduct a deep water dive to retrieve derelict fishing nets in the Puget Sound near Blaine, Washington, July 17-18, 2023. The U.S. Army partnered with the Washington Department of Natural Resources to locate and retrieve these hazards, funded through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program. The IRT is a Department of Defense-funded training program whose mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891557
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-GR811-4313
|Filename:
|DOD_109788762
|Length:
|00:10:15
|Location:
|BLAINE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
12D Diver
